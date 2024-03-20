Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. Steelcase also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.08-0.12 EPS.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. 938,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. Steelcase has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $14.54.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Steelcase

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Steelcase news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,120.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,502 over the last ninety days. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.