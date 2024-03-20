Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $715-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.95 million. Steelcase also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.85-1.00 EPS.

SCS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. 938,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,968. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,502. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steelcase in the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 12.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

