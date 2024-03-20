Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Trading Up 12.5%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 411,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 86,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 17.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.13.

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

