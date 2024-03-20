Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Trading Up 3.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Squarespace traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $33.49. Approximately 77,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 755,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SQSP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.42.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Squarespace

Insider Activity at Squarespace

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,960,473.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,588,316 shares in the company, valued at $117,373,816.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Squarespace news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,751.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,935 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,960,473.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,588,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,373,816.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 376,494 shares of company stock worth $12,056,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Squarespace by 93.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Squarespace by 317.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 44.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -691.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.