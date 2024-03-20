Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRAD

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,372,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 523.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

SRAD opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.