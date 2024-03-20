Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday.
SRAD opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
