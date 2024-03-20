Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Raised to $34.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.94.

Shares of SPR stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,615,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,640. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.74. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 531.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

