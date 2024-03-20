SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XME. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.15. 1,027,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,008. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.