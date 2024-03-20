SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.78

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 129358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.61.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $611.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 85,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 247.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

