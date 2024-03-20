SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.51

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.51 and last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 33921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

