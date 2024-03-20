SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Cut by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.69.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
