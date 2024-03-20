SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.12

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.12 and last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 81492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,574,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 938,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after buying an additional 50,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,859,000 after buying an additional 39,944 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after buying an additional 216,926 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Articles

