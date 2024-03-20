SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Reduced by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.87. The stock had a trading volume of 809,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,158. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.61. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

