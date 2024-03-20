SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 254.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 86,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,044,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,814,000 after buying an additional 150,604 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,102,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,992. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $72.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.