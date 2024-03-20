Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Trading Down 25%

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 153,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 140,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

