Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.01

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.01 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 155203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.64.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

