SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Cut to “Underweight” at Cantor Fitzgerald

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOUN. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SoundHound AI stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. 43,233,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,627,902. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,212 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $194,284.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 751,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,012.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,212 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $194,284.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 751,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,012.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,126. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

