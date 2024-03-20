Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

