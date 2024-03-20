Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Up 5.8%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.26. 67,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 239,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

