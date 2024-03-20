SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.44

Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 146827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $600.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 330.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $151,000.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

