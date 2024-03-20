SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes $254,000 Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $50.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

