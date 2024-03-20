SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 1,544 Shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its position in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF by 253.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIEQ opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18. Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77.

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

