SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $339,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

