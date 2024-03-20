SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 283 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 943.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VIG opened at $180.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.51 and a 200 day moving average of $166.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $180.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

