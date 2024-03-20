Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.01

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.01 and last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 9401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

SKWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $477,451.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,723.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $477,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,723.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,890 shares of company stock worth $3,533,839 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $7,538,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $187,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

