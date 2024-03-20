SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 764,957 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 623,484 shares.The stock last traded at $12.60 and had previously closed at $12.64.
The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.28%.
About SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
