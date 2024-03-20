SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 764,957 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 623,484 shares.The stock last traded at $12.60 and had previously closed at $12.64.

SiriusPoint Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 666.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 250.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

