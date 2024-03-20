SingularityNET Price Tops $1.10 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $245.21 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,325.9835198 with 1,279,380,811.6426191 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.01145938 USD and is up 6.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 224 active market(s) with $270,978,086.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

