Simon P. G. Lee Buys 15,000 Shares of Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC) Stock

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report) insider Simon P. G. Lee acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,005.73).

Public Policy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PPHC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 109 ($1.39). The company had a trading volume of 1,352,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,198. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1,222.22 and a beta of 0.04. Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 103 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.78).

Public Policy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Public Policy’s previous dividend of $0.05. Public Policy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12,222.22%.

About Public Policy

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc provides public policy advisory, communications, and related advisory services. It operates in two segments, Lobbying Consulting and Public Affairs Consulting. The Lobbying Consulting segment offers federal and state advocacy, strategic guidance, political intelligence, and issue monitoring services.

