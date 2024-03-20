Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance
SAMG opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $23.20.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.
Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Silvercrest Asset Management Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.