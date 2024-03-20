Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMGFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

SAMG opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 125.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

