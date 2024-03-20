Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

SAMG opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 125.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

