Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $134.00. The stock had previously closed at $102.46, but opened at $90.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $91.48, with a volume of 796,912 shares.
SIG has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at $1,905,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after buying an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,225,000 after buying an additional 52,104 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,671,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 174,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter.
Signet Jewelers Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.58.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.
