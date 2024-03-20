Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.20.

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $314,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $205,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $314,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,004 shares of company stock worth $7,983,094. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,397 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,445,000 after purchasing an additional 349,771 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $12.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,098. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.58. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

