SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 341,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 496,438 shares.The stock last traded at $7.53 and had previously closed at $7.33.

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $592.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.85.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 56,686 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,274,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 343,599 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 595,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

