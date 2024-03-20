Sidus Space (SIDU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIDU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.68. 211,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.51. Sidus Space has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sidus Space during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sidus Space during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sidus Space during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sidus Space by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sidus Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

