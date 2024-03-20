Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Takes $461,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in General Mills by 5.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 342,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in General Mills by 60.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $69.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,877,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

