Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 664 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 239.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 23.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,183,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,716,000 after acquiring an additional 412,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

KR traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,139,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

