Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,942,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,583. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.93 and its 200-day moving average is $134.35. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $171.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

