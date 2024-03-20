Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.7% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $128.91. The stock had a trading volume of 486,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,740. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

