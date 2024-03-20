Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. 28,678,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,547,500. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

