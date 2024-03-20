Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

McKesson Trading Down 0.7 %

MCK stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $530.75. 397,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,853. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $334.79 and a one year high of $537.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

