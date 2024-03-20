Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,995,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 5.7% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.77. The stock had a trading volume of 42,842,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,105,883. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $304.77 and a 52-week high of $448.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.89.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

