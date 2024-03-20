Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 114,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,996,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.10. 48,716,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,254,539. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

