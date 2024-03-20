Short Interest in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Increases By 5.3%

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,270,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 14,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

