Short Interest in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Grows By 6.0%

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 3,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Clorox by 384.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $6,605,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 742.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 279.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after buying an additional 120,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 39.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,319,000 after buying an additional 415,999 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $153.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.02. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

