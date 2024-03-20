Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Increases By 7.8%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 452,400 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 419,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.4 days.

Keyence Trading Up 1.5 %

Keyence stock opened at $475.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.19. Keyence has a fifty-two week low of $341.00 and a fifty-two week high of $525.03.

About Keyence

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

