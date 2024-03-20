Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Increases By 7.8%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 452,400 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 419,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.4 days.
Keyence Trading Up 1.5 %
Keyence stock opened at $475.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.19. Keyence has a fifty-two week low of $341.00 and a fifty-two week high of $525.03.
About Keyence
