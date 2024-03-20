Short Interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Decreases By 5.6%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 326,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $689,851.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,206,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,516,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,987,225 shares of company stock worth $10,911,373. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 283,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,077. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $5.32.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 41.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EAF shares. UBS Group started coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

