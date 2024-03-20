Short Interest in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Drops By 5.2%

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 372,100 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 392,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,686,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,874,640.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $327,410 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,816,000 after purchasing an additional 49,313 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $5,978,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FB Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Price Performance

FBK stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $34.31. 2,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,682. FB Financial has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

