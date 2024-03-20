Short Interest in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Expands By 5.8%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 541,900 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 512,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EE

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

EE stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43. Excelerate Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.31 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Excelerate Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.