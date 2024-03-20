Short Interest in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Rises By 5.4%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,340,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 40,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Denison Mines Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.67.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1,069.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Denison Mines
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Snowflake Stock Gets a Run of Upgrades; Is the Low Finally In?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.