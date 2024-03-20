Short Interest in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Rises By 5.4%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,340,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 40,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1,069.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

About Denison Mines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 24.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 77.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,981 shares during the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

