Short Interest in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Declines By 5.8%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 937,300 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 995,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRN. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday.

Citi Trends stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.64 million, a P/E ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $454,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,545,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,882,324.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 117,438 shares of company stock worth $3,602,477. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,594,000 after acquiring an additional 474,736 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 23.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after buying an additional 192,407 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 13.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 827,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after buying an additional 97,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 24.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after buying an additional 124,010 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

