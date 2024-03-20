Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Declines By 5.3%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCP opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. CHS has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
