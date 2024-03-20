Short Interest in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Drops By 6.2%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. BRF has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. BRF had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRF by 2,443.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after buying an additional 5,357,987 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 27,582.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,847,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,130 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of BRF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,776,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BRF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

